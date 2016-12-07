Church Calendar

Sunday, December 18

Heavens Way Fellowship Biker Church, 3924 Woodrest Rd in Cottondale will be having worship services with food & fellowship the first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in the Two Egg/Greenwood area announces its annual Christmas Program. Rev. L. V. Farmer and the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church congregation will host a Christmas Dinner Theater on Sunday, 12/18th at 12:45 PM.

Saturday, December 24

Heavens Way Fellowship Biker Church, 3924 Woodrest Rd in Cottondale - The first Saturday every month there will be a ride, weather permitting or fellowship at the church & the fourth Saturday we will be doing service in the community. We are in the process of lining up time at the nursing homes/rehab centers in Jackson County, all are welcome. Can't wait to meet you!

Sunday, December 25

Rev. L. V. Farmer and the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church congregation announce Christmas Day Worship Service will be held at 10AM on Christmas Day at 3996 Wintergreen Road in the Greenwood/Two Egg area.

Saturday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Service and Sing - Featuring Local Talent on December 31, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. at Faith Haven Assembly of God Church, Hwy. 90 Grand Ridge, Fl. Contact; Daniel McKelvain at 850-592-2899.

This year’s joint New Year’s Eve Watch service will be held at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. This is a joint effort between New Hope, Mt. Tabor, New Liberty Hill, and Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Churches. Service will begin with the video of the recent graduation from the Second West Baptist Association Bible School at 9PM.

WATCH NIGHT SERVICE - Greater Buckhorn Missionary Baptist Church, 4691 Highway 162, Marianna, FL. Rev. William Harvey, Pastor, will host the “Watch Night” Service in conjunction with Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Daryl Johnson, Sr., Pastor and their choir on Saturday, December 31, 2016. Service will begin at 10:00 P.M. and on into the New Year, 2017. Refreshments will be served. Come on out to help usher out 2016 and escort in the New Year, 2017!!!! Looking forward to worshipping the Lord and welcoming in the New Year with each of you.

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Klondyke Gospel Music Center is hosting concerts featuring the Drummond Family from Chipley, Sat., January 7th; Fri Jan 13 Dane Bailey (The Singing Auctioneer) from Ft Wayne, IN; Sat Jan 14 Amy Dunnam Trio from Mobile, AL; Sat Jan 21 The Hendersons from Milton, FL; Sat Jan 28 The Men of Cornerstone Qt fromNewnan, GA. All concerts start at 7 p.m, 3885 Highway 123 South, 1/2 way between Ozark and Newton, AL.

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Saturday, January 28, 2017

