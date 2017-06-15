Thursday, October 12

Chipola Civic Club 12:00 pm

Pilot Club of Marianna 12:10 pm

Veteran meeting - every Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Chipola College (Admin building, last door on the left). For more information call 850-209-5045 or 406-360-1718.

NAACP General Meeting is Thursday, October 12th at 6pm at St. James AME. For any questions, call 850-696-0599. NAACP meets every 2nd Thursday of the month. Ronstance Pittman, President - Jackson County NAACP

Thursday, October 12, 2017, Final Walk-through (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC), Cottondale High School Gym Project (Review prior to upcoming approval), 3:00 PM. All meetings will be held at the School Board meeting room located at 2903 Jefferson Street. Marianna, FL 32446. The agendas will be posted to the school district’s website. www.jcsb.org. For Additional Information Contact: Larry Moore, Superintendent - 850-482-1200 ext. 210

Thursday, October 12, 2017, Regular Board Workshop (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC), Workshop, 4:00 PM. All meetings will be held at the School Board meeting room located at 2903 Jefferson Street. Marianna, FL 32446. The agendas will be posted to the school district’s website. www.jcsb.org. For Additional Information Contact: Larry Moore, Superintendent - 850-482-1200 ext. 210

Thursday, October 12,2017, Executive Session (CLOSED MEETING), Pending Labor Negotiations, Immediately Following the 4 PM Workshop. All meetings will be held at the School Board meeting room located at 2903 Jefferson Street. Marianna, FL 32446. The agendas will be posted to the school district’s website. www.jcsb.org. For Additional Information Contact: Larry Moore, Superintendent - 850-482-1200 ext. 210...