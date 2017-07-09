Wednesday, September 6

Marianna Rotary Club 12:00 pm

Marianna Optimist Club 12 noon, Jim’s Buffet and Grill, 4329 Lafayette Street, Marianna, small conference room.

Seniors in Graceville and surrounding areas, if you are at least the age of 60 years old and is getting tired of just sitting at home, then join us beginning the month of September 2017 for free fun & laughter at the Jackson County Senior Citizens in Graceville located 5400 Cliff Street, for dance, quilting and painting classes; more information call 850-263-4650 or 850-263-2774. Lunch or refreshments will be served: Quilting Classes by Mary Johnson every 1st Wednesday beginning September 6, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Dance Classes by Aureada “Gil” Cornrada every 2nd Wednesday beginning September 13, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Painting with a twist Classes by Maria “Cindy” Cabazares every 4th Wednesday beginning September 27, 2017 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 7

Chipola Civic Club 12:00 pm

Marianna Kiwanis Club 12:00 pm

Marianna Women’s Club 12:00 pm

VFW 6:00 pm

WILLIAM DUNAWAY CHAPTER, NATIONAL SOCIETY, SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, meets first Thursday each month, 7:00 p.m., at Jim’s Buffet and Grill, Marianna, Dutch treat meal at 6:30 p.m. The objects of this Society are declared to be patriotic, historical, and educational, and to perpetuate the memory of those Patriots who served and sacrificed during the War of the American Revolution. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. For more information call 850-594-6664. ...