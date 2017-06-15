Menu
The evolution of technology

The evolution of technology

Soon after our family mov...

Carolina Johnson – serving our country for 32 years

Carolina Johnson – serving our coun…

Carolina Johnson is one o...

Shirley Glenn – taking the back door to education

Shirley Glenn – taking the back doo…

Shirley Glenn taught in J...

Jackson County School Board adopts budget, hears concerns

Jackson County School Board adopts …

The Jackson County School...

Wayne Smith – Making strides in Forestry and beyond

Wayne Smith – Making strides in For…

Wayne Smith has led a ver...

Jackson County citizens voice opposition to deep injection well

Jackson County citizens voice oppos…

The Jackson County Commis...

Jackson County School Board Food Services earns Bronze rating

Jackson County School Board Food Se…

Jack Noonan’s name is syn...

“The Divine Wind” could not save Imperial Japan!

“The Divine Wind” could not save Im…

Okinawa is one of the Ryu...

The Final Run of the Tokyo Express

The Final Run of the Tokyo Express

The Battle of Cape St. Ge...

Jean Wiggins – Librarian from the very start

Jean Wiggins – Librarian from the v…

As children, we often ima...

Prev Next

TwitterFacebook

Jackson County School Board adopts budget, hears concerns

Jackson County School Board adopts budget, hears concerns

The Jackson County School Board held a public hearing Monday afternoon at 5:01 for the purpose of adopting the budget for the upcoming year.   The agenda was approved on a motion by Tony Pumphrey, with Dr. Terry Nichols’ seconding the motion and pas...

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4

Police, Fire and Emergency

Armed Robbery at the Big Star Liquor Store

16 June, 2017

Armed Robbery at the Big Sta…

From Marianna Police Department On 06/15/2017 at approximately 10:45 pm Officer...

Daffin Food Service arson

17 March, 2017

Daffin Food Service arson

By Marianna Police Department On March 16th, 2017 officers with the Marianna P...

24 February, 2017

State of Florida vs. Heather…

The Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess announces that on February 23, 2017 at t...

23 February, 2017

Marianna woman arrested for …

From Marianna Police Department On February 22nd, 2017 at approximately 3:04pm ...

Jackson County Sports

Community News