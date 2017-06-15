Thursday, July 20

Chipola Civic Club 12:00 pm

VFW 6:00 pm

SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVORS GROUP - Hosted by gulf coast sexual assault program for adult survivors of sexual assault. Location: 2901 Madison St., Marianna - 5:30-6:30 PM. Refreshments provided. Please join us on the following dates: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, August 17* 2017 - 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 19,2017 - 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, December 7* 2017 - 5:30-6:30 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support for adult survivors of sexual assault with an empowering environment where participants can learn new coping skills, identify personal goals and build relationships. This group will choose their activities and topics for discussion. For additional information or directions please contact Cindy Bard @ c850) 630-0560.

Veteran meeting - every Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Chipola College (Admin building, last door on the left). For more information call 850-209-5045 or 406-360-1718.

St. Anne Thrift Store, 4285 2nd Ave, Marianna, FL. Tuesday’s & Thursday’s 9 am -1pm. Looking for volunteers to help at the store, come by during the operating hours to apply.

LUNCH AND LEARN AT THE ARSENAL - “Some Bearly Known Facts About Our Wildlife” Chattahoochee, Florida – Lunch and Learn Series at the Apalachicola Arsenal Museum on Thursday, July 20th at 12 noon EST. “What We Bearly Know About Our Wildlife” will be featured at the July Lunch and Learn Series at the Apalachicola Arsenal Museum and Conference Center in Chattahoochee. This monthly event is a chance for residents to enjoy lunch while learning about many different things. Our guest speaker this month will be Sarah Barrett, Biological Scientist, Florida Black Bear Management Program, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Sarah has spent 20 years working as a zookeeper, veterinary technician and wildlife biologist. She has worked with both captive and wild black bears and has conducted extensive outreach and education on living with black bears in Florida. People who have been to her presentations have raved over the experience. Join us for a fun hour learning about the Black Bear, its biology and how to live BearWise in Florida. Guests are welcome to bring their own lunch or reserve a lunch from Rutabaga Café. Lunch orders must be received prior to 5 p.m. on July 19th. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Linda Kranert at 850-794-0197 or email at...