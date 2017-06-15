Thursday, July 6

Chipola Civic Club 12:00 pm

Marianna Kiwanis Club 12:00 pm

VFW 6:00 pm

WILLIAM DUNAWAY CHAPTER, NATIONAL SOCIETY, SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, meets first Thursday each month, 7:00 p.m., at Jim’s Buffet and Grill, Marianna, Dutch treat meal at 6:30 p.m. The objects of this Society are declared to be patriotic, historical, and educational, and to perpetuate the memory of those Patriots who served and sacrificed during the War of the American Revolution. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. For more information call 850-594-6664.

Sexual Assault Survivors Group - hosted by Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program for ages 18 and above first & third Thursdays of each month in 2017. Location: Gulf Coast sap Program office 2901 Madison St., Marianna from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Refreshments provided. The purpose of this group is to provide support for adult survivors of sexual assault and those who were sexually abused as children. Survivors will be provided an atmosphere that helps them gain an understanding about sexual assault and how it has affected their lives. This group will create an empowering environment where participants can learn new coping skills, identify personal goals and build relationships. For additional information or directions please contact Cindy Bard @ 850-630-0560.

Veteran meeting - every Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Chipola College (Admin building, last door on the left). For more information call 850-209-5045 or 406-360-1718. ...