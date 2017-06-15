Menu
The greatest woman pilot in the world

The greatest woman pilot in the wor…

Who knew that the greates...

C.F. Jolley – Training students for the workforce

C.F. Jolley – Training students for…

One of the most important...

Ava Guy debuts November 3 in ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’

Ava Guy debuts November 3 in ‘A Bad…

To say nine-year old Ava ...

Tarawa - The little pacific island that ran red with blood

Tarawa - The little pacific island …

The wide Pacific Ocean is...

Callie Thomas - Teaching English was a joy

Callie Thomas - Teaching English wa…

Callie Thomas retired fro...

Jackson County continues fight against injection well

Jackson County continues fight agai…

The citizens of Jackson C...

Miller & Miller Nissan breaks ground

Miller & Miller Nissan breaks g…

Opening a multi-million-d...

Steve Benton – Students come first

Steve Benton – Students come first

Educators are often consi...

Rahal Miller is now Miller-Miller

Rahal Miller is now Miller-Miller

The commercial from many ...

Ron Mitchell is assistant principal at MHS

Ron Mitchell is assistant principal…

The Jackson County School...

Prev Next

TwitterFacebook

Ava Guy debuts November 3 in ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’

Ava Guy debuts November 3 in ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’

To say nine-year old Ava Guy has had an exciting last few years would be equal to assuming students are thrilled on the last day of school. In May of 2015, Ava was crowned Little Miss Jackson County and little could anyone have imagined what was ahea...

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4

Police, Fire and Emergency

Armed Robbery at the Big Star Liquor Store

16 June, 2017

Armed Robbery at the Big Sta…

From Marianna Police Department On 06/15/2017 at approximately 10:45 pm Officer...

Daffin Food Service arson

17 March, 2017

Daffin Food Service arson

By Marianna Police Department On March 16th, 2017 officers with the Marianna P...

24 February, 2017

State of Florida vs. Heather…

The Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess announces that on February 23, 2017 at t...

23 February, 2017

Marianna woman arrested for …

From Marianna Police Department On February 22nd, 2017 at approximately 3:04pm ...

Jackson County Sports

Community News