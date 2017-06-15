Thursday, June 29

Chipola Civic Club 12:00 pm

Veteran meeting - every Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Chipola College (Admin building, last door on the left). For more information call 850-209-5045 or 406-360-1718.

St. Anne Thrift Store, 4285 2nd Ave, Marianna, FL. Tuesday’s & Thursday’s 9 am -1pm. Looking for volunteers to help at the store, come by during the operating hours to apply.

Marianna City Farmer’s Market - April thru September hours 7:00 AM - 12:00 noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Saturdays. September thru April hours: SATURDAYS ONLY 8:00 AM - 12:00 noon. Products: All types of fresh vegetables, fruits, honey, Jellies, flowers, and plants. for more information call 850-592-5114

Real Answers about Homeownership. Jackson County’s NAACP will host a FREE seminar addressing personal finances, credit and credit scoring, qualifying and applying for a loan, choosing the right home, what happens at a loan closing. Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. Second West Missionary Baptist Association, 4110 Herring Ave., Marianna, FL 32448. For more information contact the Jackson County NAACP (850) 696-0599.

JUNE 29th 10:00am Free “CHAIR YOGA” for Seniors with Janice Brown, Certified Yoga Instructor and teacher. Yoga has been shown to improve overall health, prevent and (even in some cases) reverse disease when practiced regularly as a lifestyle. Join Janice for 25 to 30 minutes of stretching and breathing to music. 10:30 am Florida Dept. of Education presents Kathy Lloyd, Division of Blind Services. She will be speaking about the “POWER OF TOUCH in celebration of Helen Keller-Blind Awareness week, June 25 to July 1, 2017. Jackson County Senior Citizens, 2931 Optimist Dr. Marianna. Please Contact Deborah Kuettel (pronounced KETTLE) at B50-482-5028 for more information...