Thursday, June 22

Chipola Civic Club 12:00 pm

Pilot Club of Marianna 12:10 pm

Veteran meeting - every Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Chipola College (Admin building, last door on the left). For more information call 850-209-5045 or 406-360-1718.

St. Anne Thrift Store, 4285 2nd Ave, Marianna, FL. Tuesday’s & Thursday’s 9 am -1pm. Looking for volunteers to help at the store, come by during the operating hours to apply.

Marianna City Farmer’s Market - April thru September hours 7:00 AM - 12:00 noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Saturdays. September thru April hours: SATURDAYS ONLY 8:00 AM - 12:00 noon. Products: All types of fresh vegetables, fruits, honey, Jellies, flowers, and plants. for more information call 850-592-5114

JUNE 22nd 10:00am ELDERLY ABUSE AWARENESS with Wanda Williams of the Florida Department of Family and Children. June is the month dedicated to raising awareness for abuse of the elderly. Elder Abuse can be physical, financial or emotional. Learn how to recognize, prevent and stop this important problem. 11:00 am ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE BRUNCHI Jackson County Senior Citizens, 2931 Optimist Dr. Marianna. Please Contact Deborah Kuettel (pronounced KETTLE) at B50-482-5028 for more information

Friday, June 23

JUNE 23th 10:00am RED CROSS HOME SAFETY AND SMOKE DETECTOR PROGRAM with Sandy Hascher The American Red Cross is asking every household in America to take two simple steps that can save lives: check or install smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. Sandy will dlcuss how you can make your home a safer place and how to participate in the RED CROSS SMOKE DETECTOR PROGRAM. Jackson County Senior Citizens, 2931 Optimist Dr. Marianna. Please Contact Deborah Kuettel (pronounced KETTLE) at B50-482-5028 for more information...