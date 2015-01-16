Thursday, June 15

Chipola Civic Club 12:00 pm

VFW 6:00 pm

Sexual Assault Survivors Group - hosted by Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program for ages 18 and above first & third Thursdays of each month in 2017. Location: Gulf Coast sap Program office 2901 Madison St., Marianna from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Refreshments provided. The purpose of this group is to provide support for adult survivors of sexual assault and those who were sexually abused as children. Survivors will be provided an atmosphere that helps them gain an understanding about sexual assault and how it has affected their lives. This group will create an empowering environment where participants can learn new coping skills, identify personal goals and build relationships. For additional information or directions please contact Cindy Bard @ 850-630-0560.

Veteran meeting - every Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Chipola College (Admin building, last door on the left). For more information call 850-209-5045 or 406-360-1718.

St. Anne Thrift Store, 4285 2nd Ave, Marianna, FL. Tuesday’s & Thursday’s 9 am -1pm. Looking for volunteers to help at the store, come by during the operating hours to apply.

Marianna City Farmer’s Market - April thru September hours 7:00 AM - 12:00 noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Saturdays. September thru April hours: SATURDAYS ONLY 8:00 AM - 12:00 noon. Products: All types of fresh vegetables, fruits, honey, Jellies, flowers, and plants. for more information call 850-592-5114...